Quinnipiac Men’s hockey adds 11 year old impact player

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH)

The Quinnipiac men’s hockey team has had a bit of an up and down season so far.

On Monday, the Bobcats added a new member to the team 11 year old Michael Torello was added to the Quinnipiac roster.

He comes to the team from the team impact program that helps improve the quality of life for children battling various illness.

Torello suffers from Kernicterus and despite its challenges his family says he’s ready to be a vital member of the Bobcats.

“We’re just really happy for Michael, he gets to be part of something and we just really feel that the team got a lot stronger today,” said John Torello.

“I want to do everything we can to help him fight his battle and i think in that process he’s gonna help us learn a lot about ourselves and realize the good things we have in life an appreciate what we have, Rand Pecknold said.

Torello and the Bobcats battle UMass on Friday night in Hamden.

More stories by Erik Dobratz/Sports Reporter