Yale’s Zane Dudek named Ivy League Rookie of the Year

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)–Yale freshman running back Zane Dudek was named the Ivy league rookie of the year on Tuesday. Dudek scored 16 touchdowns for the Bulldogs this season and led the league in rushing.

Yale saw eight players earn Ivy League first-team honors, the most since 1977, when the Bulldogs also won the Ivy League title. The most Yale has ever had was a dozen in 1974.

The Bulldogs’ first-team picks on offense were offensive linemen Jon Bezney and Karl Marback, tight end Jaeden Graham and Dudek, a candidate for league player of the year and Yale’s first Ivy Rookie of the Year since Mike McLeod in 2005. The defense included secondary members Spencer Rymiszewski and Hayden Carlson, lineman John Herubin and linebacker Matthew Oplinger, who is a candidate for the defensive portion of the Asa S. Bushnell Cup (league MVP). Seven of the eight are seniors.

Seven Elis earned second-team all-league honors, including three on defense, three on offense and one special teams player. Senior linemen Anders Huizenga and Sterling Strother and classmate receiver Christopher Williams-Lopez represented the offense. Foyesade Oluokun, a senior linebacker who earned Ivy League Defensive Player of the Week after leading the Blue in tackles Saturday, joined junior end Kyle Mullen, Yale’s new captain, and sophomore end Charles Callender as Yale offensive second-teamers. Junior Alex Galland, who handled the punting and placekicking, was also with that group.

The five honorable mention Yale picks included Kurt Rawlings (So, QB), Dieter Eiselen (So, OL), Deshawn Salter (Sr, RB), Jason Alessi (Sr, DB) and Malcolm Dixon (So, DB).

More stories by Kels Dayton, WTNH.com Staff