Ansonia’s Tom Brockett on state of high school football in Connecticut

(WTNH)–There are a bunch of high school football games on the schedule on Wednesday night, and a full slate on Thursday to help celebrate Thanksgiving.

There are big rivalry games, and some that will help determine the final playoff pairings. It’s been a good year for the sport, but there aren’t necessarily a lot of great teams.

We asked Ansonia head coach Tom Brockett his thoughts on the state of high school football in the state:

“I think there’s good teams in every league, I think its real hard to get a league all the way throughout you know when you get to the top of each league you get good teams,” Brockett said. “You know the game is always under attack, but I think what people lose sight of is that there is a lot of good young men out there that work real hard, give it their best effort and its a kid’s game so it still should be fun.”

