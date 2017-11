On this edition of the “Football is Life” Podcast, Dan eats his words as the Giants get a huge win over Kansas City.

The Pats bore us to tears with an easy win over Oakland. Plus, it’s rivalry week in college and playoff spots on the line in high school football.

It’s a full feast of Thanksgiving football fun with Dan and Chris, formerly of Southern Connecticut State’s WSIN radio, this week.

Grab a plate, and enjoy by clicking on the play button below:



https://mgtvsportzedge.files.wordpress.com/2017/11/football-is-life-11.mp3

