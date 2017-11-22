Highlights: Daniel Hand crushes Guilford, 49-7

Hand of Madison is looking good in Class L. The Tigers were visting border rival Guilford in their annual Thanksgiving eve showdown. It was a windy night out there.

This one was all Tigers from the jump. Julian Banerji connected with Chris Iannuzzi for an early score. Hand was up big.

Phoenix Billings to Ian Butler–he eats up some yards. Untouched, right up the seam he goes.

Hand led, 35-0.

Just before the half, they get one more. Billings rolls it right, gets popped crossing the goal line. It’s a touchdown.

Hand leads, 49-7.

The Tigers are 9-1 heading in to next week’s playoffs.

