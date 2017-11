Woodland took on Seymour on Thanksgiving Eve, and the Wildcats were all over the Hawks.

In the first, Seymour was up 7-0 when Ian Sadick finds Ethan Szerszen, up the gut he goes for 43 yards. The ‘Cats had a 13 point lead.

They get some more as Sadick goes over the middle again. Tyler Ganim the diving catch–13 yard touchdown.

Seymour routs Woodland by the final score of 56-8.

It’s a big win for Tom Lennon’s guys, as they’re now 8-2 and in the playoff mix.

