Killingly’s Spencer Lockwood is an old-school running back

By Published:

KILLINGLY, Conn. (WTNH)–Killingly football is undefeated heading into Thanksgiving. The Redmen have one of the state’s best running backs–Spencer Lockwood is dominant out of the backfield.

Lockwood is a throwback. No jukes, no spin moves. Lockwood is going straight at the defense, and he usually wins.

“That’s just the way I’ve been taught to play the game, that’s the way we’ve been playing football in Killingly ever since I started,” he said.

Coach Chad Neal wouldn’t mind seeing some jukes though. “Sometimes I want him to move a little bit and not engage that contact, but he’s just a terrific downhill runner, and he’s tough to tackle.”

Lockwood has run over defenses to compile back-to-back 2,000 yard seasons.

“It’s a great feeling because you remember all the hard work you put in in the offseason, and you know that’s why you’re doing all those things out there,” he said.

Neal says for all the good Lockwood does, he’s more interested in what he’s teammates are up to.

Related Content: Ansonia’s Tom Brockett on state of high school football in Connecticut

“When you watch film and another person scores look who the first guy to congratulate them is, it’s him,” he said. “He’s a team guy he wants to win football games.”

Killingly’s done a lot of winning. If they win on Thanksgiving, it’ll be the programs first undefeated season since 1953.

Lockwood wants more. He’s eyeing a championship.

“The past two seasons we’ve been going to the state semifinals. We just want to get over that hump, and this is what we’ve been working for. This is the year,” he said.

More stories by Henry Chisholm

SportzEdge.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s