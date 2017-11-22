Middletown cruises past Windsor, 24-7

Thanksgiving means family and football around here. There will be a full schedule of high school games on Thursday, and some big ones Wednesday night.

Two undefeated teams went at it as Middletown faced Windsor. The Warriors scored first–on defense–as Dohnje Cassanova picks off the screen pass and the big fella rumbles into the end zone. Windsor led, 7-0.

In the second quarter, here come the Blue Dragons. Middletown was driving, and Stone Belzo calls his own number. He slips and shimmies his way through to the end zone. 17-7 Blue Dragons at the half.

In the fourth, same score, Belzo looking for more. He hits DeAaron Lawrence, touchdown Middletown.

The Blue Dragons win, final score 24-7. It’s their first undefeated regular season since 1985.

