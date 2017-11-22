Quinnipiac women’s basketball hangs Sweet 16 banner, downs Northern Colorado

By Published:

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH)–On the same day they hung the 2017 Sweet 16 banner, the Quinnipiac women’s basketball team fought off a 16-point second quarter deficit to defeat Northern Colorado, 60-49, in the Bobcats‘ home opener.

A balanced attack for the Bobcats saw three players hit double figures in scoring as Quinnipiac’s first win of the season comes against a Bear squad that came in receiving votes in both major national Top 25 polls.

Vanessa Udoji led the Bobcats with 14 points while Paula Strautmane added 13 and Jen Fay posted her third career double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Another great mid-major program awaits for the Bobcats as reigning Atlantic 10 Champion Dayton comes to the TD Bank Sports Center on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

