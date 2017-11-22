Tramaine Williams remembers being hungry, so he’s giving back this Thanksgiving

(WTNH)–Tramaine Williams isn’t just doing good in the ring, but outside of it as well. On Wednesday at “Cars and Clippers” in Hamden, he gave away turkeys to the community.

He says he remembers not having food on the table, and being able to give back means a lot to him.

“I remember a time on Thanksgiving where I had no food in my house, and my best friend came over and he brought food from his house and brought it to my house and we had Thanksgiving as friends,” Williams said.

“I understand how it feels to not have food on Thanksgiving, so I’m giving back are less fortunate.”

Williams is doing his part in the community.

