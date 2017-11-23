4-time defending champ New Canaan sneaks in to Class L playoffs with win over Darien

By Published:

DARIEN, Conn. (WTNH)

Over the last few years, the state’s #1 high school football team has made headlines for its dominant play.
On Wednesday night, the Darien Blue Wave were in the news for a different reason, when two of their star players were charged in an alleged assault on a teenager in New Canaan.

Thanksgiving morning undefeated Darien their Turkey Bowl showdown with New Canaan without the pair.

The 4-time defending state champion Rams needing a win to keep their playoff hopes alive and they got it.

Lou Marinelli’s Rams shutout the Wave, 27-0.

Rams sneak into the Class L playoffs as the 8th and last seed.

Darien, the two-time defending Class LL champs, will be the 3 seed in Double L and host East Hartford on Tuesday.

More stories by John Pierson, Sports Anchor

SportzEdge.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s