4-time defending champ New Canaan sneaks in to Class L playoffs with win over Darien

DARIEN, Conn. (WTNH)

Over the last few years, the state’s #1 high school football team has made headlines for its dominant play.

On Wednesday night, the Darien Blue Wave were in the news for a different reason, when two of their star players were charged in an alleged assault on a teenager in New Canaan.

Thanksgiving morning undefeated Darien their Turkey Bowl showdown with New Canaan without the pair.

The 4-time defending state champion Rams needing a win to keep their playoff hopes alive and they got it.

Lou Marinelli’s Rams shutout the Wave, 27-0.

Rams sneak into the Class L playoffs as the 8th and last seed.

Darien, the two-time defending Class LL champs, will be the 3 seed in Double L and host East Hartford on Tuesday.

