Ansonia finishes off unbeaten regular season , Class S playoffs up next

NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH)
A great battle in the Valley on Thanksgiving morning between a pair of undefeated teams.
Tom Brockett’s Ansonia Chargers, the top seed in Class S, visiting the Naugatuck Greyhounds who were atop the Class double L standings.
Ansonia running back Markell Dobbs helped break this game open andleading the Chargers to a 48-26 win.
The Chargers will be the Top seed in the Class S playoffs and host Seymour Tuesday. Ansonia beat the Wildcats during the regular season.
Check out the highlights!