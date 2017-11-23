Ansonia finishes off unbeaten regular season , Class S playoffs up next

NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH)

A great battle in the Valley on Thanksgiving morning between a pair of undefeated teams.

Tom Brockett’s Ansonia Chargers, the top seed in Class S, visiting the Naugatuck Greyhounds who were atop the Class double L standings.

Ansonia running back Markell Dobbs helped break this game open andleading the Chargers to a 48-26 win.

The Chargers will be the Top seed in the Class S playoffs and host Seymour Tuesday. Ansonia beat the Wildcats during the regular season.

Check out the highlights!

