FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WTNH)

Fairfield Prep beat West Haven Thursday morning, 21-14, to earn the 8th and final spot in the Class LL playoffs.

The Westies scored first on a Kyle Godfrey TD run but the Jesuits answered with a Will Lucas to Finn Duran touchdown pass.

Prep scored twice more to win its 8th game of the season.

The Jesuits will be the 8th seed and face #1 Greenwich. The Blue Devils are the 7th seed in Double LL, they’ll play #2 Shelton.

