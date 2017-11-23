Jonathan Law earns first-ever playoff bid with rivalry win over Foran

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH)

Jonathan Law football is playoff bound for the first time in program history.

The Lawmen beat cross-town rival Foran of Milford, 34-28, to secure their post-season bid.

Mike Plaskon 14 yard touchdown run late in the 4th quarter was the game winning play.

The game marked the last in a 43 year career for Lions head coach Jeff Bevino, who announced his retirement prior to Foran’s final game.

Law earned the 8th and final spot in the Class M playoff picture, they will visit top seed Killingly Tuesday in the opening round.

