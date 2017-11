MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH)

Maloney of Meriden lost just once this season.

Kevin Frederick’s Spartans were knocked off by Top 10 Windsor in the regular season.

On Thanksgiving morning Maloney held off city rival Platt, 27-21, to earn the 6th seed in the upcoming Class L playoffs and a rematch with 3rd seed Windsor (if the CIAC points add up) on Tuesday night.

Aden Valentin had a pair of second half touchdowns for Maloney.

Check out the highlights!

More stories by John Pierson, Sports Anchor