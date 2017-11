HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH)

The 67th annual Green Bowl had a familiar ending, a Notre Dame of West Haven win.

The Green Knights beat the Green Dragons in their annual Thanksgiving Day showdown, 21-14.

Chris Elias and Nick Petruzelli hooked up for one of the Knights touchdowns.

Notre Dame won the Green Bowl for the 13th straight year.

