WOODBRIDGE, Conn. (WTNH)

North Haven is in the Class L playoffs.

Tony Sagnella’s Indians beat Amity of Woodbridge 46-7 on Thanskgiving Day to secure the 7th seed.

If all the CIAC points add up on Friday, the Indians will visit SCC rival Hand of Madison in opening round of the playoffs on Tuesday.

The two schools did not meet during the regular season.

