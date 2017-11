WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH)

Sheehan was able to take care of cross-town rival Lyman Hall on Thanksgiving morning, 49-20.

Jordan Davis and Terrance Bogan among the guys scoring for the Titans.

Sheehan is the 3rd seed in Class M, the Titans will host Joel Barlow Tuesday night in Wallingford.

