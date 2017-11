CHESHIRE, Conn. (WTNH)

Big game for the Southington and Cheshire football teams. Both needed a win and some help to get in to the playoffs.

The rivalry didn’t disappoint, with the Blue Knights winning 30-22.

Despite the win Southington fell short of the Class LL playoffs. The Blue Knights finished 9th, only the top 8 teams from each division qualify.

More stories by John Pierson, Sports Anchor