NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)

The Governors of Wilbur Cross scored 26 unanswered points to stun Hillhouse, 26-20, in the Elm City Bowl.

Quintus Reed, Neal Eley and Terron Mallory helped the Academics build a 20 to nothing lead.

But John Acquavita’s Governors kept fighting and behind the legs of junior running back Jasiah Barnes came back to win the game.

Check out the highlights!

More stories by John Pierson, Sports Anchor