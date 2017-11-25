Second Half Surge Helps Men’s Basketball Defeat WPI in Overtime, 77-73



HOW IT HAPPENED

The Falcons got off to a slow start against the Engineers in the first allowing them to pull away with a 10-point lead, 33-23, at the end of the half.

Albertus Magnus came out of the gate in the second and started to chip away at the Engineers’ lead. The Falcons managed to cut the lead to within two, 61-59 with 3:10 remaining on a made layup from Walters. After a scoreless three minutes, Walters broke the silences for both teams as the senior forward made two crucial free throws, tying the game at 61-61, with less than 35 seconds on the clock. WPI would call a timeout to regroup with 14 seconds left on the clock, but was unsuccessful on offense as the game was sent into overtime.

Following two ties, Albertus Magnus slowly began pulling away with the lead, but WPI would continue to threaten the hosts’ lead. However, a three-pointer from Jones and two made free throws from Ryan Pittman (Stratfford, Conn.) would secure the home win for the Falcons with less than two seconds remaining.

NOTEWORTHY

With today’s win, the Falcons are 2-0 against the Engineers in the all-time series.

Senior Jaqhawn Walters (Hartford, Conn.) recorded his first double-double of the season, 25 points and 11 rebounds.

Jones recorded a career-high 26 points on 8-of-18 shooting from the field and 3-of-6 from behind the arc.

Junior Erick Langston (Stratford, Conn.) tallied a career-high 11 rebounds.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS

Along with Jones, junior Ryan Pittman (Stratford, Conn.) and sophomore Hanif Bilal (Winston-Salem, N.C.) shot 100 percent from the free throw line.

Three players scored in double-figures for WPI, including a team-high 24 point performance from Jake Needleman.

Needleman also recorded all seven of the Engineers’ three-pointers.

Albertus Magnus outrebounded WPI, 50-38, while the visitors held 11-9 edge in steals.

Albertus Magnus – 36.2% (floor), 33.3% (three point) and 81.5% (free throw)

WPI – 43.3% (floor), 26.9% (three point) and 50.0% (free throw)

Albertus Magnus outshot the Engineers in the second, 38-28, and in overtime, 16-12.

UP NEXT

Albertus Magnus returns to action next Wednesday, Nov. 29th as the Falcons host Babson in a non-conference tilt beginning at 7 p.m. at the Cosgrove Marcus Messer Athletic Center.

More stories by SportzEdge Contributor