UConn football players believe future is bright despite rough season

(WTNH)– It’s been a really difficult season for the UConn football team and head coach Randy Edsall. The Huskies have just three wins heading into their final game of the season tomorrow against Cincinnati.

UConn and Cincinnati are both 3-8 heading into the final game, so this is a winnable game for the Huskies. Despite the ups and downs of the season, UConn players and coaches believe that this team is headed in the right direction. It’s just going to take time.

“Just have faith, I believe in coach Edsall and his plan to bring the program back to greatness,” said senior defensive lineman Folorunso Fatukasi.

“I can’t talk for last year or anything like that, but I definitely feel something happening,” said freshman Ryan Van Demark.

Kickoff is set for noon Saturday in Cincinnati.

