O’Brien Tech football looking to pull off upset in first-ever playoff appearance

ANSONIA, Conn. (WTNH)

The Ansonia Chargers get all the headlines in the valley when it comes to high school football but another team from Ansonia is also in the playoffs on Tuesday night.

Nick Aprea’s O’Brien Tech Condors made the Class S playoffs for the first time in school history.

The Condors were 8 and 2 this season and really opened some eyes on the field this year, they take on very good St. Joseph of Trumbull team in the opening round.

The Cadets are ranked 4th in the state and have a ton of playoff experience.

“I know obviously no one in the state thinks were not going to win but we know were gonna try and compete with them, ” said O’Brien Tech senior Mason Santa Maria.

Game time Tuesday is 6:30pm

