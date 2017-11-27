Southern CT State volleyball ready for first-ever appearance in NCAA Tournament

By and Published:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)

The Southern Ct volleyball team will be doing something this Thursday night that the program has never done before, play in the NCAA Tournament.

The Owls will take on the New York Institute of Technology at 7:30pm at the University of New Haven.

SCSU head coach Lisa Barbaro is in her 14th year with the Owls, the team won 23 games this season and shes says the ladies are ready and playing loose.

“This is what you train for to be in the postseason. I can’t be prouder of this group and what they’ve accomplished and I really think were gonna do some great things in this tournament.”

