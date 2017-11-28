Highlights: Ansonia takes first step towards title, downs Seymour, 51-16



(WTNH)–No school has more state championships than Ansonia, and the Chargers took one step closer to another on Tuesday night. They beat Seymour in the opening round of the Class S high school football playoffs.

Justin Lopez got things started after making a couple of nifty moves and sprinting down the sideline. He was eventually dragged down, but not before going 82 yards. That would set up a short Markell Dobbs touchdown. Ansonia led, 8-0.

In the second quarter, it was more of the same as Lopez ran some play action–he goes to Darwin Amaya, 39 yards for the touchdown.

Ansonia runs away with this one, 51-16.

Check out the highlights.

More stories by Kels Dayton, WTNH.com Staff