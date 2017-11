The Redmen of Killingly will play the Red Coats of Berlin in the semi-finals. Joe Arsimowitz’s team beat Watertown.

Berlin opened up a big lead, as quarterback Kevin Dunn puts it up for Giancarlo Tufano. He keeps his focus, and hauls it in. Recoats led, 21-0

Later in the game, Dunn looks for Tufano again. This time it’s off his hands to Andrew Brochu, who scores.

Berlin goes on to win by the final score of 27-14.

The Red Coats play at Killingly on Sunday.

