The #3 seed Sheehan took on Joel Barlow on Tuesday night. The Titans are coming off a 9-1 regular season.

The Falcons of Barlow cashed in on an early Sheehan turnover in this one. QB Trevor Furrer had himself a night. He throws for four tuchdowns. Barlow led, 7-0 early.

Alex Stillman would score to put the Falcons up 14-0 on a 2-yard touchdown run. The Titans try to mount the comeback, but they fall short.

The Falcons pull off the upset, 47-34.

More stories by John Pierson