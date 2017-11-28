Highlights: Killingly cruises past Jonathan Law, 57-21

(WTNH)–A tough task tonight for Jonathan Law of Milford, which was making its first-ever playoff appearance. The Lawmen had to make the long drive to Killingly to face the top seed in Class M.

The Redmen were undefeated this year for the first time since 1953.

Law jumped out in front after a big gain by Ethan Saley. He was tripped up inside the 10, it led to a touchdown and the Lawmen were up, 7-0.

Killingly and its yard-eating running back Spencer Lockwood would take over from there, though. Lockwood has put together back-to-back 2,000 yard seasons. He gave the Redmen a 20-7 lead.

They would roll to a 57-21 win.

