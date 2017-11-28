Highlights: New Canaan upsets No. 1 Middletown, 24-9

By Published:

(WTNH)–New Canaan has dominated Class L, winning the last four state championships. The Rams just snuck into the postseason this year as the last seed, and they were visiting No. 1 Middletown on Tuesday night.

The Rams have that playoff experience.

Drew Pyne would score on a quarterback keeper in the third to put New Canaan up 24-3. The Blue Dragons tried to fight back, as Stone Balzo hit D’Aron Lawrence for a 9-yard touchdown. It was 24-9, but too much New Canaan defense.

The Rams come away with a takeaway on another Middletown drive.

New Canaan wins it, 24-9.

Check out the highlights.

More stories by John Pierson

SportzEdge.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s