Highlights: New Canaan upsets No. 1 Middletown, 24-9

(WTNH)–New Canaan has dominated Class L, winning the last four state championships. The Rams just snuck into the postseason this year as the last seed, and they were visiting No. 1 Middletown on Tuesday night.

The Rams have that playoff experience.

Drew Pyne would score on a quarterback keeper in the third to put New Canaan up 24-3. The Blue Dragons tried to fight back, as Stone Balzo hit D’Aron Lawrence for a 9-yard touchdown. It was 24-9, but too much New Canaan defense.

The Rams come away with a takeaway on another Middletown drive.

New Canaan wins it, 24-9.

Check out the highlights.

