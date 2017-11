(WTNH)–Rocky Hill got a visit from Valley Regional Old Lyme in the first round of the playoffs on Tuesday night. On the opening drive, Joseph Ferreira goes right up the gut, 33 yards for the touchdown.

Terriers led, 7-0.

In the second quarter, same score, quarterback Danny Cavallaro sneaks it in from two yards out. He squirts into the end zone.

It was 13-0 at that point. Rocky Hill would go on to win, and they’re into the Class S semi-finals, 34-21 the final.



