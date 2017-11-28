Highlights: West Haven dominates Shelton, 46-7

(WTNH)–Another Southern Connecticut Conference match-up headlined the Class Double L bracket. West Haven at Shelton on Tuesday night.

The Gaels beat the Westies during the regular season, but it was not to be tonight. The Westies had a 20-7 lead in the third quarter when Kyle Godfrey shot up the middle for a touchdown. The Blue Devils led, 26-7.

Later in the quarter, it was 1st down and 10 from the 2 yard line. Godfrey had the run of the night, a 98-yard touchdown score.

West Haven scored 46 unanswered to beat Shelton, 46-7.

Check out the highlights.

