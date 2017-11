WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH)–Windsor shut out Maloney of Meriden on Tuesday night to reach the semifinals of the state playoffs. They got things rolling as Jerry Woodard stepped in front of one and took it back for a pick-six.

It was a big night for senior running back Tomasz Johnson as well, as he took one in to put the Warriors up. 14-0. Johnson would break off a big run later on in the game.

Windsor wins big, 36-0.

Check out the highlights in the video above.

