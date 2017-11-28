Jonathan Law football ready for first playoff appearance in program history

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH)–One of the real feel-good stories of the high school football playoffs is Jonathan Law of Milford. The Lawmen are making their first playoff appearance in school history.

The team hopped on a couple of school buses on Tuesday afternoon to make the long ride up to Killingly. Law is coming off of an exciting come-from-behind win against crosstown rival Foran on Thanksgiving Day, and head coach Erik Larka says the last week has been quite a ride for players and coaches.

“It’s been a roller coaster from doing two things that Law hasn’t done in ten years, to doing something Law hasn’t done in history. It’s been a roller coaster but well worth it,” Larka said.

“Now that were here that’s not good enough, let’s actually surprise some people and make a run and see what we can do.”

These are exciting times for the Lawmen–two fan buses were also headed up to Killingly on Tuesday night to support the team.

More stories by Erik Dobratz