Yard Goats announce new manager, dance team auditions

By Published:

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Hartford Yard Goats made multiple announcements on Tuesday.

Warren Schaeffer is replacing Jerry Weinstein as manager for the 2018 season.

The 32-year-old comes to Hartford after managing the Class A Asheville Tourists of the South Atlantic League.

He was drafted by the Colorado Rockies in the 38th round of the 2007 MLB Draft from Virginia Tech.

The 2018 season opener for the Yard Goats is Thursday, April 5 at Dunkin’ Donuts Park against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats.

Also, if you’ve got the moves, the Yard Goats are holding dance team auditions on Dec. 17 at 10 a.m.

Auditions are for dancers aged 6 to 18-years-old. You must be able to practice weekly in Hartford and attend several home games during the season.

This will be the first dance team for the Yard Goats.

More stories by SportzEdge Contributor

SportzEdge.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s