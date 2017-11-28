Yard Goats announce new manager, dance team auditions

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Hartford Yard Goats made multiple announcements on Tuesday.

Warren Schaeffer is replacing Jerry Weinstein as manager for the 2018 season.

The 32-year-old comes to Hartford after managing the Class A Asheville Tourists of the South Atlantic League.

He was drafted by the Colorado Rockies in the 38th round of the 2007 MLB Draft from Virginia Tech.

The 2018 season opener for the Yard Goats is Thursday, April 5 at Dunkin’ Donuts Park against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats.

Also, if you’ve got the moves, the Yard Goats are holding dance team auditions on Dec. 17 at 10 a.m.

Auditions are for dancers aged 6 to 18-years-old. You must be able to practice weekly in Hartford and attend several home games during the season.

This will be the first dance team for the Yard Goats.

More stories by SportzEdge Contributor