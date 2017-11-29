Ex-New Haven Hillhouse player, Harold Cooper, four from Yale and two from Central CT are among 30 named all-New England by National Football Foundation chapter

Harold Cooper, a New Haven Hillhouse graduate who played at Rhode Island, four Yale Bulldogs, and a pair from Central Connecticut are among 30 named this week as all-New England.

Cooper played four years at Hillhouse both as a running back and a defensive back. He was a three-time All-state selection and twice a Walter Camp Foundation honoree. He led Hillhouse to a pair of Class M state titles

Ivy champion Yale leads with four selections

Senior lineman Karl Marback and first year running back Zane Dudek represent the Yale offense on the honorary all-New England college football team, while Matt Oplinger, a linebacker, and defensive back Hayden Carlson are on the other side.

The selections were announced by the Jack Grinold/Eastern Massachusetts Chapter of the National Football Foundation. Fourteen players made the offense and the same number the defensive unit, with two chosen for special teams.

The pair from Central Connecticut were defensive lineman Connor Mignone, a freshman from Redding, Conn., and defensive back Jarrod Conn, a senior.

Others with state ties

There was one UConn Husky, Cole Ormsby, a senior lineman on defense from South Windsor, and Sacred Heart senior linebacker C. J. Parvelus.

Zack Allen, a junior defensive lineman from New Canaan, played at Boston College.

Stamford’s Tom Castigan, a junior, was a linebacker at Bryant.

A. J. Dillon, a freshman from New London, played running back at Boston College.

Yale’s Dudek had a great first year

Dudek was the Ivy League’s Rookie of the Year after leading the conference in every rushing and scoring category. He is currently a finalist for the Jerry Rice Award given to the top rookie in the FCS (Football College Subdivision).

Oplinger, a finalist for the Buck Buchanan Award (top FCS defensive player), led the Ivies with 11.5 sacks.

