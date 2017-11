(WTNH)–On this edition of the “Football is Life” Podcast, the pink slips are being printed in New York for Ben McAdoo and Jerry Reese. The guys discuss the nonsensical move to bench Eli.

Dan and Chris also disagree on who should be in the College Football Playoff. Plus the high school playoff breakdown as we reach the semifinals.

It’s another entertaining episode with Dan and Chris, formerly of Southern Connecticut State’s WSIN radio.

