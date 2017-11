HAMDEN, Connecticut – The Quinnipiac men’s basketball team led for almost the entire second half, but had to hold on down the stretch to capture a 68-66 home win over UMass on Wednesday evening at the TD Bank Sports Center.

Four players scored in double figures for the Bobcats, led by senior guard Isaiah Washington with 14, while senior guard Cameron Young made two late foul shots to finish with 11, while splitting a UMass trap with six seconds left to dribble out the clock.

More stories by SportzEdge Contributor