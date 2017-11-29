Highlights: Yale men’s basketball bests Bryant, 84-67

By Published:

(WTNH)–Yale was hosting Bryant on Wednesday night. Blake Reynolds was feeling it from long range in the first half. He’d bury an early three to put the Bulldogs up, 15-5.

Reynolds had 18 points to lead the Elis. Yale was active on defense. Miye Oni deflects the pass, picks it up and goes the other way. He knows how to finish—can dunk with the best of them.

Oni had 14 points.

Senior Noah Yates is stepping up his game from the outside–he knocks down a three pointer.

Yale wins this one, 84-67.

Check out the highlights.

More stories by Erik Dobratz

SportzEdge.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s