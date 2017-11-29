Highlights: Yale men’s basketball bests Bryant, 84-67

(WTNH)–Yale was hosting Bryant on Wednesday night. Blake Reynolds was feeling it from long range in the first half. He’d bury an early three to put the Bulldogs up, 15-5.

Reynolds had 18 points to lead the Elis. Yale was active on defense. Miye Oni deflects the pass, picks it up and goes the other way. He knows how to finish—can dunk with the best of them.

Oni had 14 points.

Senior Noah Yates is stepping up his game from the outside–he knocks down a three pointer.

Yale wins this one, 84-67.

Check out the highlights.

