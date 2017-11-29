New Haven volleyball looking to make deep run in NCAA Tournament

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)–There’s a big volleyball tournament over at the University of New Haven this weekend. UNH is hosting the NCAA Division II East Regional championship.

The Chargers, the top seed, are hosting the tournament. UNH has hosted the regional 18 times. Head coach Robin Salters has led the team to a 23-win season, including its current 19-game winning streak.

“Winning never gets old, and if it did it’s time for me to get out of it,” said Salters. “You know, we try to get a little further, a little further, and it’s been working out.”

Matches start on Wednesday afternoon at 5 p.m. at Charger Gymnasium.

More stories by Erik Dobratz