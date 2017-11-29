Running back Kyle Godfrey leads West Haven in more ways than one

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)–The high school football semifinals are set, and 16 teams remain, vying for four state championships.

One of those teams is West Haven–the Westies beat Shelton on Tuesday night in the Class LL quarterfinals. They’ll play Darien next.

West Haven got a big game from Kyle Godfrey (what else is new). He came up with a big interception on defense and had 164 yards rushing on offenses.

Godfrey had some electrifying runs, including a 98-yard touchdown scamper that included some pretty nifty moves.

“I feel like if I make a big play, my team follows up with it, and it motivates to step up and make plays,” Godfrey said.

“He’s without question our inspirational leader, and the biggest mouth on the team,” coach Rich Boshea joked. “He does that all the time in practice, and he loves doing that at the end of his runs here in practice.”

Kickoff is set for Sunday at 12:30, as West Haven travels to take on Darien.

