Running back Kyle Godfrey leads West Haven in more ways than one

By Published:

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)–The high school football semifinals are set, and 16 teams remain, vying for four state championships.

One of those teams is West Haven–the Westies beat Shelton on Tuesday night in the Class LL quarterfinals. They’ll play Darien next.

West Haven got a big game from Kyle Godfrey (what else is new). He came up with a big interception on defense and had 164 yards rushing on offenses.

Godfrey had some electrifying runs, including a 98-yard touchdown scamper that included some pretty nifty moves.

“I feel like if I make a big play, my team follows up with it, and it motivates to step up and make plays,” Godfrey said.

“He’s without question our inspirational leader, and the biggest mouth on the team,” coach Rich Boshea joked. “He does that all the time in practice, and he loves doing that at the end of his runs here in practice.”

Kickoff is set for Sunday at 12:30, as West Haven travels to take on Darien.

More stories by Erik Dobratz

Related Posts

SportzEdge.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s