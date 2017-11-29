Southern Connecticut State wins second straight, bests UNH, 75-67

WEST HAVEN, Conn. – Behind a 25-point performance from Isaiah McLeod (Cambridge, Mass.) and 21 points from Jerry Luckett, Jr. (Milwaukee, Wisc.), the Southern Connecticut State University men’s basketball team ousted crosstown rival New Haven, 75-67, for its first NE10 Conference win of the season.

HOW IT HAPPENED

– The Owls came out flying high with an early 19-5 run in the first five minutes of the game to take a commanding lead. The Chargers rallied and later closed within three, but a three-pointer from McLeod in the closing seconds of the frame pushed the Owls’ lead to 40-28 at the half.

– SCSU maintained at least a three-possession lead for the entirety of the second half and held on for the eight-point win.

UP NEXT

The Owls head to Adelphi on Saturday, with tip-off set for 3:30 p.m.

