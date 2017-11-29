Yale-Harvard to be played at Fenway Park in 2018

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)–There have been a lot of classic battles between Yale and Harvard’s football teams over the years. Next year’s version of “The Game” will have a twist to it.

Yale and Harvard will play at Fenway Park next year, the Fenway Sports Management group announced on Wednesday.

Harvard was set to host next year’s game in Cambridge before the move to Fenway was announced. Yale beat Harvard, 24-3, at the Yale Bowl earlier this month to clinch its first outright Ivy League title since 1980.

“The Harvard Yale football game is a classic match up, and Fenway Park is a beloved Boston landmark and classic in its own right,” said Boston Mayor Martin J. Walsh. “Boston looks forward to hosting Harvard, and all visitors, in 2018 for this iconic game.”

Related Content: Yale beats Harvard, 24-3, wins first outright Ivy title in 37 years

Fenway Park has hosted football games throughout much of its history since opening in 1912, but more games have been played there in recent years. UConn and Boston College faced off there on November 18, on the same day as the Yale-Harvard game.

Next year’s game will be played on Saturday, November 17.

“We are excited to play next year’s game against Harvard at one of the most iconic venues in all of sports,” said Yale Athletic Director Tom Beckett. “Fenway Park will provide an incredible stage for one of college football’s most storied rivalries. This will be an experience our student-athletes, coaches, alumni, and fans will not soon forget.”

More stories by Kels Dayton, WTNH.com Staff