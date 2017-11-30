Even with bum shoulder, Christian Vital saved UConn from embarassing loss

(WTNH)–It’s a win the UConn men’s basketball team needed. Coming off of a pair of blowout losses at the PK Invitational in Oregon over Thanksgiving week, the Huskies returned home and needed overtime to hold off 1-4 Columbia.

Kevin Ollie’s guys found themselves staring another loss in the face–down 15 at one point to the Lions. But they rallied late, and won the game, 77-73.

The only reason UConn stayed in the game was the shooting of Christian Vital, who finished with 29 points on 7-for-12 shooting from three. He got those shots up even playing with a bad shoulder.

“The shoulder was hurt the whole game, but my team needed me and I needed them, and we were able to stick it out,” he said.

“I was very proud that CV had a bum shoulder, he was contemplating not playing, but thank god that right shoulder healed up in time,” Kevin Ollie said.

The Huskies host Monmouth on Saturday at 4 p.m.

