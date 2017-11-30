Even with bum shoulder, Christian Vital saved UConn from embarassing loss

By Published:
Connecticut's Christian Vital, left, reacts after making a three point basket in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Columbia, Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017, in Storrs, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

(WTNH)–It’s a win the UConn men’s basketball team needed. Coming off of a pair of blowout losses at the PK Invitational in Oregon over Thanksgiving week, the Huskies returned home and needed overtime to hold off 1-4 Columbia.

Kevin Ollie’s guys found themselves staring another loss in the face–down 15 at one point to the Lions. But they rallied late, and won the game, 77-73.

The only reason UConn stayed in the game was the shooting of Christian Vital, who finished with 29 points on 7-for-12 shooting from three. He got those shots up even playing with a bad shoulder.

“The shoulder was hurt the whole game, but my team needed me and I needed them, and we were able to stick it out,” he said.

“I was very proud that CV had a bum shoulder, he was contemplating not playing, but thank god that right shoulder healed up in time,” Kevin Ollie said.

The Huskies host Monmouth on Saturday at 4 p.m.

More stories by Henry Chisholm

Related Posts

SportzEdge.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s