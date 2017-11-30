Ex-Hillhouse star Tyler “Pops” Douglas is fitting right in at Southern

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)–There’s a familiar face coming off the bench for Southern Connecticut State University men’s basketball.

Former Hillhouse point guard Tyler “Pops” Douglas is getting some good minutes for his hometown Owls. He made some nice plays in Wednesday night’s 75-67 victory over rival University of New Haven.

Douglas had an efficient six assists and just one turnover. Southern coach Scott Burrell says Doulgas is fitting right in, and “Pops” is learning a lot from Burrell.

“He’s a good coach and he’s experienced, he teaches me a lot,” Douglas said. “He’s got more experience than any of the other coaches I played for, so I just build from him, and I feel great.”

“He’s a great leader, he knows how to play, has a great basketball IQ,” Burrell said. “He knows how to pass, he’s a great point guard, and he’s won. So, it’s great to bring winners in, because when you bring winners in, not only do they bring talent, but they bring a winning mentality.”

Southern is back in action on Saturday against Adelphi.

