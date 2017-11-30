Kia Nurse on what she’ll miss most when she leaves UConn

By Published:

(WTNH)–Kia Nurse went off for UConn women’s basketball in the Huskies’ win over Nevada. She knocked down eight threes in eight tries, the second most made threes without a miss.

Make sure you get out to Gampel or the XL Center and catch her in a Huskies uniform. Nurse is a senior, and another UConn star destined for a career in the WNBA.

She says she’s going to really miss her UConn days when it’s all said and done. A lot of good comes with being a Husky–notoriety, winning, and meeting some awesome people.

“I think just this environment and people who generally want to get better at what you love to do, but at the same time care about who you are as a human being. And the fun that we have on the court, and all of that together, so I’m going to miss these guys,” she said.

UConn takes on third-ranked Notre Dame Sunday at 4 p.m. Of course, we’ll have highlights on SportzEdge.

More stories by Henry Chisholm

SportzEdge.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s