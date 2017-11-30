Kia Nurse on what she’ll miss most when she leaves UConn

(WTNH)–Kia Nurse went off for UConn women’s basketball in the Huskies’ win over Nevada. She knocked down eight threes in eight tries, the second most made threes without a miss.

Make sure you get out to Gampel or the XL Center and catch her in a Huskies uniform. Nurse is a senior, and another UConn star destined for a career in the WNBA.

She says she’s going to really miss her UConn days when it’s all said and done. A lot of good comes with being a Husky–notoriety, winning, and meeting some awesome people.

“I think just this environment and people who generally want to get better at what you love to do, but at the same time care about who you are as a human being. And the fun that we have on the court, and all of that together, so I’m going to miss these guys,” she said.

UConn takes on third-ranked Notre Dame Sunday at 4 p.m. Of course, we’ll have highlights on SportzEdge.

