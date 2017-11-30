After time in the Navy, New Haven’s Nephateria Miller ready for big fight

By Published: Updated:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)–Brian Clark has another good boxer coming out of Ring One in New Haven. Her name is Nephateria Miller, and she’s fighting in U.S. Elite Nationals in Salt Lake City, Utah next week.

More than just a fighter, she spent some time in the Navy, thanks to Clark, who was also in the Navy. She says it changed her life.

“It gives you a different perspective. You learn a lot about other people, other coaches,” she said. “I didn’t really miss being here (home). I came home when I could, but I didn’t miss it too much. I was having fun.”

Miller will fight next week in Utah.

