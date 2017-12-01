West Haven ready for monumental challenge against Darien

By Published:

West Haven High School football has a tough challenge in the playoffs this weekend. They’ll take the ride down I-95 to take on Darien.

The Blue Wave routed East Hartford 40-10 in the first round. The Westies took out Shelton 46-7.

The Blue Devils know they’re facing a great team, but a difficult Southern Connecticut Conference schedule is giving them confidence that they can handle Darien.

They say they’re preparing for Sunday just like it’s Friday.

“We watched them on film and they cause a lot of problems,” said West Haven head coach Rich Boshea. “They’re a big, well-oiled ream that’s only lost one game in three years, so that tells you something, in the FCIAC, which is a super conference, also.”

Gametime is 12:30 p.m. in Darien on Sunday.

More stories by Henry Chisholm

SportzEdge.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s