West Haven ready for monumental challenge against Darien

West Haven High School football has a tough challenge in the playoffs this weekend. They’ll take the ride down I-95 to take on Darien.

The Blue Wave routed East Hartford 40-10 in the first round. The Westies took out Shelton 46-7.

The Blue Devils know they’re facing a great team, but a difficult Southern Connecticut Conference schedule is giving them confidence that they can handle Darien.

They say they’re preparing for Sunday just like it’s Friday.

“We watched them on film and they cause a lot of problems,” said West Haven head coach Rich Boshea. “They’re a big, well-oiled ream that’s only lost one game in three years, so that tells you something, in the FCIAC, which is a super conference, also.”

Gametime is 12:30 p.m. in Darien on Sunday.

More stories by Henry Chisholm