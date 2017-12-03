Highlights: Darien edges West Haven, 27-13, advances to third straight state final



(WTNH)–The four high school football championship games are set for next Saturday, after eight great semifinal games were played across the state.

In Class LL, Darien was hosting West Haven. The Westies were looking to pull off the upset against the Blue Wave, who have been dominant in the state playoffs in recent years. Darien was looking for its third straight trip to the finals.

Kyle Godfrey tied things up at 7 with an early touchdown for West Haven in the first quarter, but Darien pulled ahead 20-7 after a 22-yard score by TJ Comacchia.

Darien would go on to win, 27-13.

