Highlights: Markell Dobbs, Ansonia roll past Stafford, 52-19

(WTNH)–Ansonia was all over the Stafford Co-op in the Class S state semifinals on Sunday. The Chargers get things started in the first quarter as Markell Dobbs doing what he does best.

He goes 11 yards for the touchdown. It’s 8-0, Chargers.

The Bulldogs respond, as Colton Engel going up top, finds Julian Revis. It was 8-6.

the Bulldogs are on the board…

It looked like this might be a game, but Dobbs can do it all. On defense now, a screen pass to Revis. He’s got a lot of room to run.

He’s also got Dobbs in his face, and Dobbs forces the fumble with the huge hit.

The Chargers recover. Later they get more, as Dobbs again for another touchdown.

52-19, the Chargers are going back to the Class S final.

