Highlights: Markell Dobbs, Ansonia roll past Stafford, 52-19

By Published: Updated:

(WTNH)–Ansonia was all over the Stafford Co-op in the Class S state semifinals on Sunday. The Chargers get things started in the first quarter as Markell Dobbs doing what he does best.

He goes 11 yards for the touchdown. It’s 8-0, Chargers.

The Bulldogs respond, as Colton Engel going up top, finds Julian Revis. It was 8-6.
the Bulldogs are on the board…

It looked like this might be a game, but Dobbs can do it all. On defense now, a screen pass to Revis. He’s got a lot of room to run.
He’s also got Dobbs in his face, and Dobbs forces the fumble with the huge hit.

The Chargers recover. Later they get more, as Dobbs again for another touchdown.

52-19, the Chargers are going back to the Class S final.

More stories by Kels Dayton, WTNH.com Staff

SportzEdge.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s