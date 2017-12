(WTNH)–Masuk is heading to the Class L championship game. The Panthers knocked off New Canaan in the state semifinals on Sunday to get there.

Their defense was all over Rams quarterback Drew Pine–they had him under control all game. Their reward– a pick six. Mickey Zuk picks it off, and he’s going the distance.

Masuk is heading to the final. The Panthers win it by the final score of 28-14.

Check out all of the highlights in the video above.

